🔥UK weather forecast: Britain to see glorious sunshine and blue skies this weekend as temperatures soar🔥

Britain will see a glorious weekend of sunshine and blue skies as temperatures could soar to 20C in parts of the country.

Forecasters say that after a cooler few days with temperatures averaging between 9 and 11C, it will start to feel much warmer by the end of the week – particularly in the east.

The west could see “scattered clouds” and the north west may face more drizzle but temperatures in these areas will also heat up, the Met Office has said.

It comes as Brits around the country have been enjoying every ray of sunshine they see while isolating at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The morning sun hits Buckingham Palace

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said that this weekend temperatures will be “picking up for much of the country”.

In London, the mercury could hit 15C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, she said.

Dog walkers in the village of Lower Slaughter in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

“While today we are looking at 10-11C quite broadly, by the end of the week we could see 20C, so it is quite a big change,” Ms Maxey said.

“Saturday is looking fairly dry across the country although there will be some clouds in the west and drizzle in the north west.

“Sunday will be a pretty sunny day – sunny, bright, warm and dry,” she said.

“But again there will be variable amounts of cloud and drizzle around with clear skies and sunshine in the east.”

Ms Maxey also said “light winds” will sweep across the country at the end of the week.

Monday will see temperatures drop to around 16-17C around the country while London may get 19C, “so still really pleasant,” Ms Maxey added.