uk-stargazers-capture-spellbinding-pictures-of-2020’s-first-meteor-shower

Eager astronomy fans braved the cold over the weekend to get a glimpse of 2020’s first meteor shower.

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaked on the night of January 3 and was visible into the early hours of January 4.

And while the weather was, according to the Met Office, ‘fairly cloudy for much of the country’ that didn’t stop people from getting some great pictures.

Meteor showers, or shooting stars, are caused when pieces of debris, known as meteorites, enter the planet’s atmosphere at speeds of around 43 miles per second, burning up and causing streaks of light.

Named after the now-defunct constellation of Quadrans Muralis, the Quadrantid meteor shower appears to radiate from near the constellation of Bootes beside the Big Dipper.

Unlike other meteor showers that tend to stay at their peak for about two days, the Quadrantid shower has a short peak period that lasts only a few hours.

Dhara Patel, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: ‘With up to 120 meteors per hour, the Quadrantids are considered one of the best annual meteor showers, however you’re likely to see far fewer meteors under imperfect viewing conditions.

‘The peak of the shower only lasts a few hours compared to many other meteor showers which can stay at their peak for a couple of days, so there’s a limited opportunity to catch the peak.’

Unlike most meteor showers which originate from comets, it is believed the Quadrantids originate from an asteroid called 2003 EH1, which takes around five-and-a-half years to orbit the Sun.