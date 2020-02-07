uk-school-term-dates-and-holidays:-full-list-for-2020-revealed

The latest headlines in your inbox

As the evenings start getting lighter, you may find your mind wandering to thoughts of summer holidays.

The good news is that you still have plenty of time to plan any potential getaways with your family.

To help you on your way, we tracked down the school term and holiday dates for 2020.

Do remember to double check your child’s individual school dates or head to your local council for more specific information, as these dates can vary by school and location.

When do the summer holidays start?

Summer holidays usually kick off at the end of July. This year, most schools break up at some point between July 20 – July 22.

Of course, this will differ from school to school – so do double check before booking your next summer adventure.

What are the school term dates for 2020?

Term 3: Monday 6 January – Friday 14 February 2020

Half Term: Monday 17 February – Friday 21 February 2020

Term 4: Monday 24 February 2020 – Thursday 2 April 2020

Easter Break: Friday 3 April – Friday 17 April 2020

Term 5: Monday 20 April – Friday 22 May 2020

Half Term: Monday 25 May 2020 – Friday 29 May 2020

Term 6: Monday 1 June 2020 – Wednesday 22 July 2020

Summer Break: Wednesday 22 July 2020 – Tuesday 1 September

Term 1: Wednesday 2 September – Friday 23 October 2020

Half Term: Monday 26 October – Friday 30 October 2020

Term 2: Monday 2 November – Friday 18 December 2020

Christmas Break: Monday 21 December – Friday 1 January 2021

How do I check the term dates online?

You can visit the website for your child’s school or your local council to find out exact dates.

If you’re unsure of your local council, head to this Government website and enter your postcode, which will then redirect you to the correct location.