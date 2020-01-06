uk-registered-islamic-charity-has-described-qassim-soleimani-as-a-“great-martyr”

A UK-registered Islamic charity has described Qassim Soleimani, the Iranian general assassinated by the US, as a “great martyr”.
The Charity Commission said yesterday it was “currently assessing” the statement issued in praise of Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard by the Islamic Centre of England (ICE), who was killed in a drone strike last week.
The charity, which is entitled to tax relief and gift aid, hosted a vigil for Soleimani at its headquarters in north London at the weekend.
Its director Seyed Hashem Moosavi issued a statement on its website thanking mourners who attended the ‘memorial service of the great martyrs Qassim Soleimani” and Mahdi al-Muhandis who died with him.
He went on: “I also wish for the highly esteemed martyrs to be given the highest of positions, be showered with the mercy of God and to be joined with the master of martyrs.”
Soleimani is credited with masterminding the spread of Iranian influence across the Middle East, giving military and financial support to Hizbollah in Lebanon and to President Assad’s forces in Syria.
The US accused him of plotting global terrorism. Mr Moosavi was described at the time of his appointment to the role in June as “the new representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in the United Kingdom”.
The vigil was also addressed by Massoud Shadjarah, chairman of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, a prominent UK organisation, who told the crowds in a video posted on Twitter: “We hope and we pray and we work hard to make sure that there will be many many more Qassim Soleimanis. We inspire to become like him. We inspire and we are jealous of his Shahadah [faith] and we want the same thing for ourselves and for our loved ones, because that’s the best thing that could happen to us.”
In a statement the Charity Commission said: “We are aware of a vigil held by the Islamic Centre of England over the weekend and publications on its website. We are currently assessing information and will be contacting the charity to seek further information.”
Dr Paul Stott, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, criticised the vigil. He said: “Iran has fastidiously built an infrastructure in England that takes in mosques, a national Muslim student grouping, websites and news outlets that promote Tehran’s pet causes, a small retinue of academic sympathisers and even a human rights group.
“Soleimani was a terrorist with the blood of thousands on his hands – praising him as a martyr is deeply troubling.”
Dr Stott added: “The Government must urgently review the conduct of Islamic Centre of England and whether it should enjoy the right to call itself a charity.”
Mr Shadjareh said: “I spoke at the vigil for General Soleimani in a personal capacity last Friday. Like most people, I find much to praise in the leader who defeated Daesh, and is widely credited with ensuring the current stability in Iraq.”
A spokesman at ICE told the Telegraph: “We aren’t calling for the downfall of Britain so I think the charitable status question is not fair. We are not a political organisation.”
He added: “A martyr in Islam is the same as Christianity. It’s somebody dying in the way of god, which ranges from dying in the way of religious truth to fighting against oppression and evil domination.
“This business about him [Soleimani] being a killer is mere propaganda. From the point of view of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon , he was seen as a hero and a saviour.”