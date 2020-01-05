uk-on-‘same-page’-as-us-after-soleimani-killed-in-airstrike

January 5, 2020 | 9: 50am

Britain’s foreign secretary insisted Sunday that the UK is “on the same page” as the US over the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani despite criticism over the lack of support.

Dominic Raab backed the deadly airstrike after his US counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, complained that European allies “haven’t been as helpful” as he had hoped.

“Let’s be very clear: he was a regional menace,” Raab told Sky News of Gen. Soleimani when asked if President Trump was right to order the killing.

“We understand the position that the Americans found themselves in, and they have a right to exercise self-defense.

“They have explained the basis on which that was done, and we are sympathetic to the situation they found themselves in,” he told Sky’s “Sophy Ridge on Sunday.”

Raab confirmed he would meet Pompeo in Washington this week, in a visit that he said had already been planned.

“We’re on the same page with our American partners,” he told Sky.

However, the UK government official said his key aim was to try to avoid an accidental war as Trump traded threats with Iran.

“There is a risk with the heightening of tensions, and we know want to see the de-escalation and the stabilization of the situation. A war is in no one’s interests,” he said.

“The only people who would benefit would-be terrorists, and Daesh in particular,” he said, using another name for ISIS.

“So we’ll be working with all of our partners, US and European partners, and those in the region, to get that message across.”