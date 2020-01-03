uk-‘knew-nothing’-about-donald-trump’s-plan-to-assassinate-general-solemini

The US has been urged to ‘share much more closely with allies’ as a Tory MP claimed the British Government had no idea of plans to kill a top Iranian general.

Donald Trump ordered last night’s drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, killing Qassem Soleimani, leader of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

Former UK Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat said lack of communication between Whitehall and Washington on foreign affairs has been ‘a bit of a shame’.

In the wake of the attack, Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling said: ‘The purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other.’

He told BBC News: ‘Well, I’ve long believed that the purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other, and it’s been a pattern sadly, which has been a bit of a shame, that the US administration of late has not shared with us and that is a matter of concern.

‘I would urge the US administration to share much more closely with allies, particularly those who are fighting alongside in the region, including us.

‘But this is a tactical point, a strategic point is that the United States has rocked the regime much more than for example the death of Osama bin Laden rocked the jihadist movement. This is a much more significant incident.’

Tugendhat, who served as Foreign Affair Committee chairman in the last parliament, said the airstrike will ‘doubtless have consequences’.

When pushed on whether he believed the UK Government knew about plans for the air strike, former Middle East Minister Alistair Burt said: ‘I doubt it.’

The Pentagon says the attack, which killed other Iranian top-brass, was in retaliation for an Iran led proxy-war in which American bases in Iraq were attacked by militia fighters.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he has spoken to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

He thanked his British counterpart, who said in a statement: ‘We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

‘Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.’

Pompeo was also said to have stressed that the White House is also committed to calming the situation down.

But Trump did not tone down his rhetoric, taunting the Islamic republic on Twitter.

He said: ‘Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation!’

Meanwhile outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the killing an ‘extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict in the Middle East with global significance.’

He called on the UK government to ‘urge restraint’ from both sides of the clash and to ‘stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the United States’.

The MP for Islington North added: ‘All countries in the region and beyond should seek to ratchet down the tensions to avoid deepening conflict, which can only bring further misery to the region, 17 years on from the disastrous invasion of Iraq.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been celebrating New Year on the private Caribbean island of Mustique is yet to comment.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, who is vying to succeed Corbyn, said Raab’s statement was insufficient and criticised the PM for having ‘pathetically unopposed’ Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

She added: ‘The Foreign Office’s call for restraint today is too little and far too late, in the wake of such a brazen, unlawful and provocative attack.

‘As the drumbeat for war with Iran grows ever louder, and the first shots are being fired, we must fight through the UN to stop this conflict, and fight in our Parliament to stop British forces being put in harm’s way in the service of Donald Trump.’

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is the current Labour leadership’s favourite successor, warned the POTUS is ‘pushing us closer to the bring of another disastrous war.’





US airstrike kills top Iranian general in Iraq

Clive Lewis, another would-be successor of Corbyn, who served as a Territorial Army officer and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan, called on the PM to condemn Trump’s ‘cowboy action’.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who is also considering a shot at the leadership race, said it was an ‘extremely serious situation’ and urged the UK to ‘engage, not isolate Iran’.

Another potential Labour rival Lisa Nandy said this is a ‘very dangerous moment’ and urged world leaders to ‘stand up’ to Trump because ‘the last thing we need is another all out war’.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister who served as a British Army captain tweeted ‘ This is big,’ adding: ‘Expect repercussions’.

The Foreign office advises British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran.

It urges other British nationals to seek the department’s advice before travelling to the nation, where they risk being arbitrarily detained or arrested.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been among the dual nationals being held in Iran since she was arrested in 2016 and accused of spying while visiting family.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, her husband Richard Ratcliffe said: ‘I sit here partly worried for what that means for Nazanin, partly worried what that means for my in-laws, sat in their ordinary living room in Tehran where they’re all really worried.’