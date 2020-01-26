uk-government-‘considers-emergency-evacuation’-for-brits-in-china-as-coronavirus-spreads

The British government is reportedly considering an emergency evacuation of more than 200 British people trapped in China after the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has allegedly ordered officials to examine the logistics for an airlift, saying keeping people over there could be a ‘death sentence’.

However, a source has claimed ‘a number of things need to fall into place on the Chinese side before we can make any firm promises’, according to MailOnline.

The new claims come as Toronto Public Health says it has received reports of Canada’s ‘first presumptive confirmed case’ of coronavirus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the spread of the deadly illness is accelerating.

The death toll in China has risen to 42, with more than 1,200 infected.

At least 56 million people are reported to be on lockdown in the country, with travel curbs on 17 cities.

As of Saturday afternoon, 31 people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been tested for the deadly flu-like virus.

All tests have come back negative, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

There are also no confirmed diagnoses in UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is still classed as ‘low’.

However the Foreign Office has updated its guidance to ‘advise against all travel to Wuhan city’ following the outbreak.

It now reads: ‘If you are in this area and able to leave, you should do so. This is due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.’

Chinese authorities have revealed they will build a second hospital dedicated to coronavirus patients – less than a day after construction started on the first.

Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak of the new killer virus, will have a new 1,300-bed hospital in less than half a month, according to state media.

This follows the first dedicated hospital, which will have enough space for 1,000 patients.

On Friday, it was confirmed the coronavirus had hit Europe, with three cases in France.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has conceded there is a ‘fair chance’ cases will emerge in Britain.

The professor spoke following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall on Friday, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He said: ‘I am working closely with the other UK chief medical officers. We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage.’

He added: ‘The UK has access to some of the best infectious disease and public health experts in the world.

‘A public health hub will be set up in Heathrow from today. This consists of clinicians and other public health officials, in addition to existing port health measures.’

The Foreign Office said they could not comment on potential evacuation plans for British people in China.