uk,-france-and-germany-file-dispute-against-iran-for-violating-nuclear-deal

January 14, 2020 | 9: 40am

Concrete is poured for the base of the second nuclear power reactor at Bushehr plant, in Bushehr, Iran.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, speaks with media while visiting Natanz enrichment facility, in central Iran.

Britain, France and Germany have triggered a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal that threatens new sanctions if Tehran continues to violate the terms of the pact.

The three countries, which signed the agreement with the US, Russia, China and the European Union in 2015, sent a letter to Josep Borrell, a European Union official who oversees the deal, on Tuesday.

The leaders of the three countries said they were “left with no choice” because Iran is no longer “meeting its commitments.”

“We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA,” they said in a joint statement, using the formal name of the agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

By taking the action, “our three countries are not joining a campaign to implement maximum pressure against Iran. Our hope is to bring Iran back into full compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA.”

President Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed punishing economic sanctions on Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign to force the government back to the negotiating table so a stronger deal could be reached.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is surrounded by reporters at the European parliament Tuesday. AP

Since then, Iran has been exceeding the limits of uranium enrichment and the amount of uranium it can stockpile.

Trump imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran last week after it launched a rocket barrage at two Iraqi bases that host American troops.

The attack was in retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, in a US drone attack Jan. 3 in Baghdad.

