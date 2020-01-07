uk-forces-‘on-standby’-in-middle-east-amid-iran-tensions,-announces-ben-wallace

UK forces are “on standby” to assist in the Middle East following the escalation of tensions with Iran, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.

Mr Wallace said the Government has taken “urgent measures” to protect British nationals and interests in the Gulf following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

In a Commons statement Mr Wallace said that UK forces in the region, including helicopters and ships, were ready to assist if needed. Non-essential personnel had been relocated from Baghdad to Taji, 17 miles north of the Iraqi capital.

“As part of prudent planning, a small team has been sent to the region to provide additional situational awareness and contingency planning assistance,” he told MPs.

Mr Wallace also urged Tehran not to retaliate for the strike on General Soleimani, saying Iran’s pattern of “aggressive behaviour” including targeting dissidents in Europe and hijacking civilian ships “was never going to go unchallenged”.

“Her Majesty’s Government urges Iran to return to the normal behaviour of the country it aspires to be and resist the urge to retaliate.

“None of us wants conflict, none of us wants our citizens, our friends and our allies to be put at risk.”

He said the Government was looking at the implications of the vote in the Iraqi parliament which called for the expulsion of foreign troops but urged the Baghdad government to allow them to remain in order to fight Islamic State militants.