uk-distributor-tcb-media-rights-acquired-by-australia’s-beyond-international-after-kew-media-collapse

TCB

TCB Media Rights has secured its exit from the collapsed Canadian TV empire Kew Media Group. The profitable British distribution company has been acquired by Australian producer and distributor Beyond International.

Beyond announced the deal in a statement to investors issued on the Australian Stock Exchange. It will take full control of TCB through its Irish subsidiary Beyond Entertainment, subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

