uk-could-have-points-based-immigration-system-by-end-of-year

The government is rushing forward its post-Brexit immigration reforms with an Australian-style points system expected to be introduced by the end of the year.

Home secretary Priti Patel wants restrictions on low skilled migrants in place before for the UK’s transition out of EU regulations on December 31 – two years earlier than previously planned.

Under former Prime Minister Theresa May, the UK was due to stay signed up to free movement until 2023.

The lengthy transition period was in place to help employers who said they needed more time adapting to changes in the Labour market when Britain leaves the EU.

That concession has been axed after Boris Johnson’s election win gave him an 80-seat majority to push through a hard-Brexit.

Ministers are expecting a backlash from business organisations including the Confederation of British Industry, who claim firms need ‘at least two years to adapt to any new immigration system.’

A No 10 Source suggested the government would not be caving under pressure as they plough on with plans to ‘get Brexit done’.

The source told The Daily Express: ‘We need to deliver change and businesses need to be prepared for uncontrolled migration of low-skilled workers to end this year.’

‘As we leave the EU in just over 10 days’ time, we have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the immigration system works.’

During the general election Boris Johnson said that a points-based scheme would ensure that lower-skilled workers came to Britain only when there was a ‘specific shortage’ of staff in certain sectors.

Australia’s immigration system typically selects visa applicants on ‘economically relevant characteristics’ like education, language, skills and work experience.

Dr Alan Gamlen of Monash University in Melbourne said: ‘The exact way points are allocated changes depending on policy and the labour market but typically an applicant picks a ‘skilled occupation’ from a list and needs to score a minimum number of points’.

Ms Patel’s plans are a second blow to businesses who have been told to drop their demands for the UK to remain tied into a swathe of EU regulations after Brexit.

Chancellor Saji Javid said at the weekend that the Treasury would not lend support to manufacturers that favour EU rules, as they have had three years to prepare.

He urged businesses to ‘adjust’ but insisted the economy would thrive in the long-term.