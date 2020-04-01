🔥UK coronavirus death toll rises by 563 to 2,352🔥

April 1, 2020
A total of 2,352 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said, up by 563 from 1,789 the day before.

