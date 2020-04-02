🔥UK coronavirus death toll in hospitals rises by 569 to 2,921, health officials confirm🔥

uk-coronavirus-death-toll-in-hospitals-rises-by-569-to-2,921,-health-officials-confirm

A total of 2,921 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The total is correct as of 5pm on Wednesday, the Department of Health said.

The new number is an increase of 569, from 2,352 the day before.

