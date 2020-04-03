🔥UK coronavirus crisis could peak at 1,000 deaths a day around Easter Sunday, Matt Hancock says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain could see 1,000 coronavirus deaths a day, with the peak being reached around Easter Sunday, the Government has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it is “perfectly possible” that the pandemic will peak close to Easter.

It comes after source familiar with the Government’s emergency talks said the UK is on course for an April 12 peak.

Pressed on the predictions, Mr Hancock told Sky News this afternoon: “I defer to the scientists on the exact predictions they make. I’m not going to steer you away from that, I think that is one perfectly possible outcome.

“Of course there is uncertainty around that. Part of the challenge of communicating about this disease and our response to it is there are a lot of things we don’t yet know and this is one of them. ​

“But we are prepared not only for that eventuality but also in case it’s worse than that, because I want to make sure that the NHS is prepared for all reasonable outcomes, as well as something that might be closer to the central projection.”

Ministers fear between 20,000 and 50,000 could die in the UK if social distancing rules are flouted, but is currently not on this trajectory, the source told Reuters.

Downing Street is reportedly planning for the 50,000 figure as a worst-case scenario if just 50 per cent of the population fully adhere to quarantine.

A “good” outcome would be a death toll of fewer than 20,000, the source added.

A previous paper by the Imperial College team modelling the pandemic found the UK faces 5,700 fatalities if lockdown is observed.

It comes as Covid-19 deaths jumped by 684 on Friday, the largest daily rise yet, to hit 3,605. Confirmed infections in the UK have risen again to 38,168, up 2,921 in 24 hours.

In London alone, deaths surpassed 1,000 as experts warned the peak may hit in the next fortnight.

Earlier Prince Charles opened the new 4,000-bed NHS Nightingale field hospital at the ExCel centre, London’s Docklands, to deal with the surge.

The site, built in only nine days, will initially take on 500 severely ill patients – all on ventilators – but has capacity to swell to 80 wards, each with 42 beds.

At least seven other temporary hospitals are being erected across the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.