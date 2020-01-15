uk-cops-block-bid-to-trace-prince-andrew’s-location-on-night-he’s-accused-of-sex-with-teen

January 15, 2020 | 8: 49am

British police have blocked a legal bid to trace Prince Andrew’s bodyguards’ movements on the night he allegedly first had sex with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

The disgraced royal claims that he could not have had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in London in March 2001 — because he was grabbing pizza with his daughter at a chain restaurant in the small town of Woking.

With no witnesses of the prince’s pie date, the Mirror Online submitted a Freedom of Information Act request hoping that his royal protection officers’ movements would help prove his whereabouts that day.

But London’s Met police rejected the request, citing national security concerns — and sparking an immediate backlash, the UK news site said.

Graham Smith, of anti-monarchy group Republic, slammed the decision.

“Revealing locations from 19 years ago cannot possibly reveal personal data, either directly or indirectly,” Smith told Mirror Online. “The police are tasked with protecting the royals from physical harm, not from legitimate inquiry, criminal investigation or embarrassment.”

Giuffre — who claims to have had sex with Andrew three times after being trafficked by late pedophile Epstein — attacked the “lies after lies” that she claims protect the prince.

“There could only be one reason the prince’s bodyguards would not to expose where the prince had been on March 10th 2001- the night in question, bc he wasn’t at Woking Pizza with his daughter B,” she tweeted, referring to Princess Beatrice.

Giuffre claims she first had sex with the royal when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse where a now-infamous photo was taken of them together.

Andrew gave his Pizza Express alibi during his disastrous BBC interview that led to him being booted from royal duties.

Both he and Buckingham Palace have vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations. Epstein, 66, died last August after being found hanged in his Manhattan lockup facing serious sex crimes.