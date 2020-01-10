UK biotech boom continues with Exscienta’s €240m pharma giant deal

A biotech company spun out from Dundee University has signed a €240m (£204m) tie-up with Bayer, in the latest of a string of partnerships it has entered into with pharma giants.
Exscientia said Germany-based Bayer would use its technology, an AI-system which helps find blockbuster pharma drugs, to focus on discovering cardiovascular disease and oncology medicines.
Exscientia’s system automatically analyses patients’ genetic data and finds molecules that could be used in new medication.
It will be working on three projects and will receive the €240m based on research payments and clinical milestones.
Under the deal, Exscientia said it may also receive sales royalties. Research and development head Joerg Moeller said the partnership is expected to enable it to make “more precise identification of suitable drug targets”.
The company is already working with major names in the pharmaceutical industry, including Evotec, Sanofi, Rocher and GlaxoSmithKline.
It was last year understood to be considering an initial public offering, having batted away a number of takeover approaches from major drug companies. At the time, sources suggested it would be ready to float by this May, with the potential to land a valuation of as much as £1bn.
The latest partnership would likely push its valuation higher, although it is not clear whether a float is still on the table.
Investor interest in the UK biotech sector has boomed in recent years, as more research projects from universities and institutions become commercialised.
There was some suggestion of a slowdown at the start of last year, with figures compiled for The Daily Telegraph by Pitchbook last August indicating a hit from political uncertainty.
According to the data, between January and August last year British biotech companies raised around $107.4m (£82m) across 15 deals. During the whole of 2018, UK biotech businesses secured $643m across 62 deals.
However, the BioIndustry Association had put this down to a wider slowdown across many sectors and countries.
“The quality of UK science and our companies, and increasing investor interest from the Far East, means we expect financing to pick up again in the near future,” head of policy Dr Martin Turner had said.