ugly-pay-standoff-between-afl-and-players

An ugly stand-off has emerged between the AFL and the AFL Players Association over a proposed 20 per cent pay cut and a shortened season amid coronavirus.

Multiple reports say that the AFLPA and its members – AFL players – have baulked at the pay cut and still want to play a full 22-game regular season, plus finals.

The AFL has previously announced a 17-game season and said that pay cuts would be necessary, among both players and league officials.

The players have, however, agreed to play round one from Thursday; should the AFL decide it can proceed. They have also agreed to extreme fixture changes that could see games crammed in while the league remains active, meaning turnarounds of as little as four days. Shortened quarters have been touted to offset the workload.

Yet money is a sticking point. If no pay deal is reached before the season starts, contract payments will continue as they are. The players will risk being viewed as greedy by the general public, who are dealing with far bigger concerns than the slight reduction of footy salaries worth more than $360,000 on average.

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett. (The Age)

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett, who is part of the AFL’s key decision-making group amid coronavirus, said that a 20 per cent pay cut should be the “minimum” for players.

“Well there’s no question about it,” Kennett said, per The Age.

“If we’re not playing games or we’re playing limited games, the players are part of the code and they like the staff and the coaches, and CEOs are all going to have to be part of this realignment for the future.

“The question is whether 20 per cent is enough. For instance, if we play games, it may be. If we don’t play games, around the rest of the world clubs have stood down players who are not earning any money at all … if we don’t play games, 50 per cent I think would be closer to the [mark].”

Richmond veteran Jack Riewoldt during Tigers training for the 2020 AFL season. (Getty)

Yet Richmond veteran Jack Riewoldt denied that money was the primary motivation of players, saying that they wanted to keep footy going during unprecedented circumstances.

“The reason the players want to play 22 games is [reason] No.1. For the love of the game and No.2, that there is enormous financial risks at stake at the moment,” Riewoldt said on AFL 360.

“Every game that isn’t played is costing the AFL and all its stakeholders, which the players are one, the media is one, the fans are one.

“The conversations that we are having aren’t about us – it’s not about, ‘Oh we’ll get our slice of the pie and not worry about anyone else’.

“We are having a look at the bigger picture.”

The players’ argument against the AFL is phrased largely in terms of the number of games. The AFLPA believes players were not consulted on a shortened season, which immediately reduced earning capacity, before the announcement was made.

“We’re a key stakeholder, I feel like we should have a fair say in that and we probably missed the opportunity to have a fair say,” Riewoldt said.