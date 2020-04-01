Uff: Disha Patani can’t get enough of Tiger Shroff

Contents
Disha Patani can’t stop admiring Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is a darling of netizens. The actor has been sharing interesting posts on social media amid Coronavirus lockdown to keep his fans all updated. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of himself.
To that, his alleged belle shared love struck emojis in the comment section.
Tiger, in the picture looks chiseled sitting outside a vanity van, which apparently is a shot during Baaghi 3 shoot.
Check out here:
View this post on Instagram
Getting some vit D on set before my vit B(aaghi)
A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on