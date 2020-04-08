ufc’s-paige-vanzant-and-husband-austin-vanderford-shock-fans-with-crude-photos.-what-are-they-up-to-during-the-quarantine?

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, everyone seems to be under self-quarantine in their home. People are enjoying their isolation period in unique ways and sharing photos and videos. UFC fighter and her husband are also one of them.

MMA fighter Austin Vanderford and his wife Paige VanZant, a UFC fighter have spent their self-quarantine in unique ways-by putting up nudes. Last week, the couple have shared their nude photos on Instagram of VanZant. They shared various photos from their home during a workout within the gym. On 31 March, they posed without clothes. On Sunday, VanZant posted their most seducing photo yet, with herself lifting Vanderford while he covered his crotch. In the subsequent photo, he held her up, together with her hands enclosing his privates.

VanZant is presently ranked 15th within the UFC women’s flyweight rankings. It’s been a year since her last fight, a compliance victory over Rachael Ostovich. However, VanZant has handled with repeated breaks to her right arm. She was wishing to be able to fight this summer but the coronavirus pandemic might hinder that from happening. She incorporates a career record of 8-4.

Vanderford is a male MMA fighter. He incorporates a career record of 9-0 and recently scored a choice convince Grachik Bozinyan at Bellator 234. Vanderford has six blockages in his nine victories and ned three Bellator sessions in 2019.

The pair got committed in January 2018 and were united in September of that exact same year. They even have a Youtube channel where they post videos of their preparation before their big fights. The fans of the couple are stunned to have a glimpse at their lifestyle during self-quarantine. People are commenting that they are spending quality time jointly.

People are putting up various challenges during the lockdown. With the pandemic still not contained, you can never guess what people will resort to next to spend their time.