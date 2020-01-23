ufc-star-justin-gaethje-thinks-conor-mcgregor-will-fight-him-next

Justin Gaethje thinks a rejuvenated Conor McGregor will agree to fight him next after regaining some of his confidence in his knockout of Donald Cerrone.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to finish Cerrone in his first fight in the UFC for 15 months.

The victory was McGregor’s first since November 2016 and Gaethje, who was furious to be snubbed for the Notorious’ comeback fight, is confident of an impending showdown.

‘Ultimately that dude makes his own decisions, and I think he has more confidence now,’ Gaethje said on the Punchlines Podcast.

‘He needed a win. So yeah, I think he’ll fight me now.’

‘To be a superstar you have to win and you have to have something special,’ he said.

McGregor refused to give any indication of who he might want to fight next and shrugged off questions about potential match-ups with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Dana White says McGregor will rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov once the Russian becomes available, but Gaethje was named by the Irishman’s coach John Kavanagh as his preferred opponent.

With Masvidal and Kamaru Usman cageside at UFC 246, Gaethje explained why he didn’t turn up during fight week to push for a bout with McGregor.

‘For me, I hope that knocking people out is my something special because I can’t sell myself, per se, and become a different person on camera and a different person off camera.

‘Ultimately, I think it could hurt me in the long run, just not wanting to take that route. I could have been there [at UFC 246].

‘I could have been front row. I could have made a scene, but I don’t know. And maybe I’ll miss an opportunity because I wasn’t there.’

