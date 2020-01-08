ufc-star-jorge-masvidal-predicts-conor-mcgregor-will-knock-out-donald-cerrone

Jorge Masvidal believes Donald Cerrone has to grapple Conor McGregor if he wants to beat the Irishman at UFC 246.

UFC veteran Cerrone welcomes McGregor back into the octagon on 18 January in Las Vegas after another lengthy absence for the promotion’s biggest star.

Masvidal, one of 2019’s stand-out fighters, has one eye on a showdown with McGregor himself and predicted his rival would make quick work of Cerrone.

‘It can go many ways,’ Masvidal told ESPN.

‘Conor is great off the block. He’s phenomenal off the start. Cowboy is a slow starter.

‘Conor has tremendous speed and timing in the beginning, good power, so I think he can catch him early.

‘If Cowboy comes out to grapple like he has in the past with decent strikers and even good grapplers like Rick Story, who he was able to take down and create a lot of offense like that… if that Cowboy comes out, he can mix things up real nice.

‘And then he can start to flow and get into his game of high kicks and punching and being tricky, like a dual threat to Conor.

‘If (Cerrone) just comes out to fight it out, I see Conor winning within the first two rounds.’

McGregor is already in Vegas ahead of fight night and insisted he has re-committed himself to MMA after turmoil in his personal life.

Cerrone, 36, boasts a host of records in the UFC and has acquired the most wins, finishes and fight-night bonuses in the promotion’s history.

