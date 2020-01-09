ufc-star-george-st-pierre-backs-donald-cerrone-to-pull-off-upset-against-conor-mcgregor

Georges St-Pierre has predicted an upset victory for Donald Cerrone in his UFC 246 showdown with Conor McGregor.

Cowboy Cerrone welcomes McGregor back into the octagon next week off the back of two defeats to lightweight title contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

But the 36-year-old is a seasoned veteran and a UFC record holder and MMA legend St-Pierre thinks Cerrone has all the tools necessary to defeat knockout-artist McGregor.

‘It depends what will be his approach, what tools he’s gonna use,’ St-Pierre continued.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘I think if he wrestles in round one he has a good chance to win.

‘But if he tries to play a boxing and karate game with McGregor, McGregor will tag him and knock him out.

‘It’s hard. The odds are more towards McGregor but Cerrone can pull this off too.

‘It’s at 170 [which gives Cerrone the advantage] but McGregor looks big. I don’t know enough about McGregor, but from what I’ve seen is he is like a sniper.

‘When you fight a sniper, you need to move, you need change levels, you need change angles, change distance.

‘I don’t know if Cerrone will do that because he’s known to be a very slow starter as usual, so if he does that, if he doesn’t start right away hard with the speed he is going to get caught.’

McGregor is the favourite for the fight despite another lengthy absence from the octagon.

The Irishman is targeting a big 2020 and wants to fight at least three times and St-Pierre thinks his clash with Cerrone will go one of two ways.

‘If it’s a quick fight it’s going to be McGregor, if it’s a long fight it’s going to be Cerrone,’ St-Pierre said.

‘It depends, if Cerrone comes and tries to grapple because he’s got a very, very good ground game, his ground game is very underrated.

‘I’ve trained with him before and he’s got a good takedown.

‘He is very explosive to shoot the takedown. People doesn’t know that because he doesn’t use it much, he used it against Patrick Cote, but if he does that to weather the first couple minutes of the storm and McGregor’s powerful left hand, I think he can get it.’

MORE: UFC star Jorge Masvidal predicts Conor McGregor will knock out Donald Cerrone

MORE: Conor McGregor drafts in two new coaches for UFC return against Donald Cerrone





