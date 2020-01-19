ufc-star-conor-mcgregor-responds-to-floyd-mayweather’s-rematch-poster

Conor McGregor confirmed he is open to fighting Floyd Mayweather after his former rival called for their rematch.

The Irishman made a stunning return to the UFC in Las Vegas on Saturday night, stopping Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds.

It was McGregor’s first win in MMA since 2016 and fighters are lining up to take on the 31-year-old in his next fight.

Mayweather appears to be one of several interested parties, and McGregor responded to the boxer’s social media posting of a fight poster.

‘Yeah, he forgot McGregor Sports and Entertainment on the poster,’ McGregor said. ‘That right there, cuts him out!

‘So it’s me and Manny [Pacquiao]. Look, we’ll see what happens. That Floyd, he’s a funny man, old Floyd. See what happens.

‘The discussions are always ongoing, they never stop. You know Floyd and going through money fast.

‘So, he’s far from retired. That rematch will happen at some stage.’

McGregor played it coy when probed about who he wanted to fight next, saying he was open to fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Manny Pacquiao or Jorge Masvidal.

Pressed on a preference, McGregor refused to commit to whether he planned to fight only in MMA in 2020.

