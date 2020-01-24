ufc-on-tv:-watch-and-live-stream-every-fight-night-and-ppv-in-uk-time

UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.

Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Events and previews to be added/updated throughout the year

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v dos Santos

Date: Saturday 25th January 2020

What channel is UFC Fight Night?

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11: 00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

How to live stream UFC Fight Night

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

UFC 247: Jones v Reyes

Date: February 8th 2020

UFC Fight Night: Anderson v Błachowicz 2

Date: February 15th 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder v Hooker

Date: February 23rd 2020

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo

Date: February 29th 2020

UFC 248: TBC v TBC

Date: March 7th 2020

UFC Fight Night 170

Date: March 14th 2020

UFC Fight Night 171

Date: March 21st 2020

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik

Date: March 28th 2020

UFC Fight Night 172

Date: April 11th 2020

UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson

Date: April 18th 2020