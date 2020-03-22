ufc-boss-attacks-‘wimpiest-people’-amid-virus

UFC boss Dana White has slammed the “weakest, wimpiest” MMA media as he scrambles to stage a hotly-anticipated fight amid coronavirus.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, a blockbuster that has already failed several times to go ahead, is scheduled for UFC 249 next month.

White is struggling to find a venue; it was meant to be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which has been hard-hit by COVID-19.

White has reacted furiously to criticism of his attempts to keep the fight alive, at a time when most sports have shut down.

“Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact – the weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth,” White said in an Instagram rant.

Dana White. (AP)

“I have over 350 employees who work for me. Multibillion-dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven’t laid off one person at the UFC.

“And every fighter that fights for me will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody’s gonna get paid, and we will figure this out, and we will be the first sport back on.

“Listen, the media can talk as much s— as they want. They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f—ing people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support.

Dana White. (AP)

“We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f—ing do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that s— way before the coronavirus.

“We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody’s healthy, and every fighter that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home – if they’re with me. You know what I mean?

“I told our whole roster: If you or your loved ones have any type of situations or anything wrong, call me. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you get taken care of.”

Some MMA media naturally took issue with White’s rant.

Khabib vs Ferguson is still pencilled in for April 19 (Australian time) but the UFC has already been forced to push back its next three Fight Night events.

Coronavirus has struck at an inopportune time for the combat sports colossus, which planned to have megastar Conor McGregor highly active in 2020.