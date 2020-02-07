ufc-247:-jon-jones-vs-dominick-reyes-live-stream,-uk-start-time,-prediction,-betting-odds

Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Dominick Reyes in a huge UFC 247 headliner on Saturday.

Jones, one of the most dominant champions in the history of the sport, has not lost in the Octagon since 2009 – that defeat coming by way of disqualification.

The 32-year-old is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in MMA having swept aside all challenges placed before him with Reyes (8-0) the latest to attempt to dethrone him.

Also on the UFC 247 card, the peerless Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian.

Date, UK start time and venue

UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston Texas on Saturday 8 February.

That venue means it will be an early start for UK fight fans however, with the main card getting underway at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Jones vs Reyes is not expected to start before 5am.

You can tune in to prelim coverage from 1am.

TV channel and live stream

UFC 247 is not a pay-per-view event and is available to watch LIVE on BT Sport 2.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Betting odds

Jones to win: 2/9

Reyes to win: 4/1

Draw: 31/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange.

Prediction

Reyes is one of the best natural athletes in the light heavyweight division with knockout power in both fists – as evidenced by his first round win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman last October.

Jones didn’t look his usual invincible self last time out, getting a split decision win over Thiago Santos who gave ‘Bones’ some trouble in the opening round.

He is still beating the best of the best however and his reign at the top doesn’t look like ending any time soon. Jones to win via submission.

Card in full

Main card

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (Light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)

Early prelims

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte (bantamweight)

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)