ufc-246-conor-mcgregor-vs-donald-‘cowboy’-cerrone:-when-is-the-fight,-how-can-i-watch-and-what-is-our-prediction?

What is it?

Conor McGregor headlines UFC 246 as he makes his eagerly anticipated return to the octagon against American Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

When is it?

The official date is Saturday, January 18 but due to the time difference it could be the early hours of Sunday, January 18 before fight fans in the UK and Ireland see McGregor in action.

Where is it?

The T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas strip.

What time will it start?

There are 12 fights on the undercard so the main section of the evening may not start until 5am UK time, meaning an early alarm call if you want to watch live.

How can I watch the fight?

BT Sport are broadcasting the event via their pay-per-view box office channel and it is expected to set UK viewers back £20 (price to be confirmed). The fight can be purchased by viewers who have a Sky, Virgin or BT TV subscription. If that does not apply to you, there is the option to set up a BT Sport Box Office online to watch on mobile, tablet, desktop or mobile.