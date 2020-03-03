uefa-nations-league-draw-results:-germany-gets-spain;-rematch-of-2018-world-cup-and-euro-2016-finals-in-store

The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League draw took place on Tuesday ahead of the tournament beginning in September with a new format. Gone are the three-team groups we saw during the first edition of the tournament which was won by Portugal, with the competition now using a more traditional four-team group format. There is still promotion and relegation, with Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Denmark being promoted to League A, while the last-place teams from League A last season avoided relegation in order to make the groups of four. The tournament will begin in September with the league phase concluding in November. The draw saw contenders paired together with Italy set to face the Netherlands, England taking on Belgium and Spain battling Germany. Group 3 in League A is arguably considered the group of death in the top tier as it features Portugal, France, Sweden and Croatia. France and Croatia met in the 2018 World Cup final with France winning.

The Nations League Finals will be played in June of 2021. Here are the draw results: League A Group 1: Netherlands; Italy; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Poland Group 2: England; Belgium; Denmark; Iceland Group 3: Portugal; France; Sweden; Croatia Group 4: Switzerland; Spain; Ukraine; GermanyLeague BGroup 1: Austria; Norway; Northern Ireland; Romania Group 2: Czech Republic; Scotland; Slovakia; Israel Group 3: Russia; Serbia; Turkey; Hungary Group 4: Wales; Finland; Ireland; Bulgaria League C Group 1: Montenegro; Cyprus; Luxembourg; Azerbaijan Group 2: Georgia; North Macedonia; Estonia; ArmeniaGroup 3: Greece; Kosovo; Slovenia; Moldova Group 4: Albania; Belarus; Lithuania; Kazakhstan League D Group 1: Faroe Islands; Latvia; Andorra; MaltaGroup 2: Gibraltar; Liechtenstein; San Marino