🔥Uefa admit delaying Women's Euro 2021 until 2022 a 'likely option' amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Uefa has revealed the Women’s European Championships 2021 is set to be pushed back a year to 2022 after admitting postponing the finals is a “likely option”.

England had been selected to host the tournament, with the tournament provisionally pencilled in between June 7 and August 1.

Bu the competition is set to be moved following the recent decisions to push the men’s Euro 2020 tournament and the Tokyo Olympic Games back to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish football federation said agreement had been reached on a decision to move the Women’s Euro back to 2022 during a video conference call organised by Uefa with its member national associations on Wednesday.

“No formal decision has been made with regards to the potential postponements of the Women’s EURO 2021 and the Under-21 2021,” European football’s governing body said on Thursday.

“The summer of 2022 is indeed a likely option but Uefa will be looking to maximise the benefits to the development and profile of women’s football and of the Under-21 when making decisions on the timings for these competitions.”

The DBU quoted director Jakob Jensen in a social media post on Wednesday, who called the move “a responsible and necessary decision”.

Postponing the Women’s Euro would also help alleviate the pressure of qualifying matches for the tournament being postponed, with the round of games due to take place in June having been indefinitely delayed.

Additional reporting from the Press Association.