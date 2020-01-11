Udit Narayan serious about Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding? Kakkar family approves

Aamir Khan, Udit Narayan sing ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ after 30 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













The banter, flirtations and chemistry between Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar makes up for a great watch. We have often seen Aditya Narayan trying to propose to Neha in various ways and trying his best to win her heart. While it was limited to the script so far, things are now getting serious between the two families.

Udit Narayan had recently attended the show with Alka Yagnik and wife Deepa Narayan. As per reports, Udit Narayan said that he had come to the show with a purpose and the purpose was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar’s parents, who were also present, gave their nod to the relationship.

Perfect match for Neha

Neha Kakkar graced the Kapil Sharma Show along with brother Tony and sister Sonu Kakkar recently. Bua Bharti Singh announced she has found the perfect match for Neha. Revealing details about Neha’s to-be, Bua said that the person she has found is a lawyer by profession and she herself had gone on a date with him. On being asked why she went out with the lawyer when Neha is supposed to be with him, Bharti revealed that it was a ‘court date’ since the man in question is a lawyer. When Kapil reminded Bharti that she ought to have asked Neha first, Bharti retaliated, “Neha se kya poochna, ladka wakeel hai, beti hamari judge hai to tumhara kyun order-order nikal raha hai?”

Ugly break-up

We must tell you here that Neha had a rather ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had proposed to Neha on the sets of Indian Idol. She was so upset with it that she was seen breaking down in public on multiple occasions. Post their breakup, Neha had deleted all her pictures with Himansh and had even unfollowed him on Instagram. The actor was vehemently attacked on social media by Neha’s fans, who had thought that he cheated on the singer. Neha’s public display of depression further made her fans upset, who had abused Himansh on social media. Neha was even linked to her Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after her break up.

While Udit Narayan seemed serious about the alliance, Neha Kakkar jokingly said that it is her time to enjoy this single phase.