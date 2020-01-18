Udit Narayan on Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding: Would love to see female singer joining my family

Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Udit NarayanInstagram

From Neha Kakkar calling Aditya Narayan’s mother Sasu Maa to Neha’s parents’ approval, the entire wedding drama on Indian Idol 11 kept everyone hooked and had taken the internet by storm. As we all know that the wedding drama was nothing but a joke to keep the viewers entertained, it looks like Udit Narayan is getting serious about Aditya and Neha’s wedding.

Many would’ve thought that the veteran singer might have been a part of the wedding drama just for the sake of show’s TRP, but it looks like Udit Narayan’s intentions were very clear and real from the beginning.

And since the news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding has been doing the rounds of social media for a while now, Udit Narayan was recently asked about his views about the entire matter. To which, he expressed his desire saying that he will be a very happy person if Neha becomes the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan.

Udit Narayan wants Neha Kakkar to marry Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times in an interview.

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan’s flirtatious banter

Aditya Narayan, Neha KakkarTwitter

There’s no doubt that viewers enjoy the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya and judge Neha. We have often seen Aditya Narayan trying to propose to Neha in various ways and trying his best to win her heart. Not just that, Aditya even announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14.

While the wedding drama was just a part of the script, it would be interesting to see if Neha and Aditya tie the knot in the near future.