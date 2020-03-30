Udit Narayan’s romantic tracks are sometimes that we can’t get enough of. He is one of the most amazing singers and the only one to have won the Filmfare awards for three decades from the 1980s to 2000s.

The voice of Udit Narayan has been the greatest hits amongst the audience because of his ability to mold his voice as per the need and fit perfectly with the emotions of the masses.

Udit Narayan’s voice has perfect romantic texture to it making the songs more popular and relatable. Sitting with the one you wish to get old with and listening to Udit Narayan sing will give you goosebumps and truly feels to it.

And so here are few of best Udit Narayan’s hits that are perfectly romantic and soulful for one to feel and fall in love with.

Ae Mere Humsafar,

Jaadu Teri Nazar,

Bin Tere Sanam,

Thoda Sa Pyar Hua Hai,

Taal Se Taal,

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,