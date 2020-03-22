Udit Narayan And Alka Yagnik Evergreen Duets

If Udit Narayan is the king of playback singing and Alka Yagnik could we say to be the queen? They both together gave us a range of songs to groove on and become crazy for. Their voice has won hearts all over. The duo has been at their best. With all the changing music industry, their classical singing is something that will never be replaced. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs are the ones that we used to get lost in during the 90s.

Their voice was incredible and unbreakable. Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan gave numerous hits together. Their voice was the ruler of everyone’s heart. And so here are a few of the duo’s hits.

1. Aye Mere Humsafar

2. Humko Humise Chura Lo

3. Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna

4. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

5. Aaj Kehna Zaroori Hai

6. Dil Laga Liya

7. Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hain Dil Se

8. Pyar Toh Hota Hi Hai

The best Jodi of the music industry. Together Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have given us amazing tracks to remember.