udhayanidhi-stalin-aditi-rao-starrer-psycho-tamil-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-tamilgun-and-torrents-websites,-will-it-affect-box-office-collections?-psycho-movie-hit-or-flop?

Mysskin is back after his previous venture Super Deluxe in 2019. Mysskin’s debut as director was with a superhit movie, ‘Anjathey’ in 2008 and he has decided to venture into the murder mystery genre with Psycho , starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menon, Aditi Rao in the lead roles. Ahead of its opening weekend closure, Udhayanidhi is receiving a lot of hype for Mysskin’s much awaited movie as well as for Mysskin and Udhayanidhi’s combo which is coming together for the first time. However, bad news awaits the makers of Udhayanidhi’s movie “Psycho” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Will Psycho’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Psycho is one of the most awaited martial arts based action thriller entertainer movies with Udhayanidhi playing the lead. Considering the amount of expectations from Udhayanidhi’s fans at stake, the early pirated release of Psycho Tamil movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.

As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Psycho Tamil movie is hyped well enough and the cast of Udhayanidhi in a significant role will definitely attract his fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Psycho promises to be a gripping action thriller and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the entertainment at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Psycho tamil are promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Psycho tamil on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run. Incidentally, the movie Pattas is produced under the banner of Double Meaning Productions. Most of the recent movies produced in the Tamil movie industry have been released on Tamilrockers on the day of the release.



Psycho Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Psycho Tamil is predicted to be INR 2.5 crores in all box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 1 crore in all languages.

Psycho has been open to mixed reviews. However, the weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 45 Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.