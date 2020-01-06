uddhav-thackeray-compares-jnu-violence-with-26/11-terror-attack

JNU campus violence













Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, January 6, compared the unprecedented violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University with the 26/11, 2008 terror strikes in Mumbai.

“Why were the attackers face covered? Why are they hiding? I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks… They are cowards,” Thackeray said condemning the violence strongly.

He said “those who indulged in the violence need to be unmasked and their faces must be known to the whole country”, adding that in due course they are bound to be exposed.

Violence in JNU

A masked mob assaulted students and teachers of JNU inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many on Sunday.

The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

“I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” Ghosh said as she broke into tears while blood flowed profusely from her head.

Masked men and women roam around the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of leading the attack, which was bolstered by outsiders.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and vehicles standing on the road were vandalised during the assault.

There were terrifying moments for students as the masked men and even women with faces covered, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened students.

A girl student recounted those moments in tears: “I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone.”