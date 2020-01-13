uda-bullying-ruined-life-of-belfast-barber-chris

FRIENDS of a talented barber jailed for his role in a UDA-linked show of strength say bullying from the terror gang has ruined his life.

Pals of Chris Moore last night pleaded with any teenager thinking of joining a paramilitary group to look at his case and reconsider.

Until February 2018, the 27-year-old seemed to have everything – a gorgeous girlfriend, loving stepson and a good job.

But a mixture of tragedy and the malign influence of the West Belfast UDA has resulted in him losing it all along with his freedom.

Chris’s girlfriend Hollie died of a heart attack last summer having bravely battled eating disorders and years of bullying.

This occurred while he was on bail for his role in a West Belfast UDA show of strength, which led to him being jailed for six months last week.

Now behind bars, Chris is unable to care for Hollie’s young son with whom a court was told he has an “unbreakable bond”. He has also lost his job as a barber and his chair which he rented at a thriving Belfast hair salon.