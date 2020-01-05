uda-blamed-as-police-probe-carrick-death







04/01/20 Police and forensics at the scene of an incident in Carrickfergus in County Antrim.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The South East Antrim UDA was last night being blamed for beating a man to death in Carrickfergus after he was involved in a fist fight with one of its senior members.

The body of a man in his 40s was found at a house in the Woodburn estate yesterday.

UDA sources and neighbours told Sunday Life that a local man, described as “harmless”, was involved in a fist fight on Friday evening with a leading Carrickfergus UDA member. It is claimed a UDA gang later attacked him in his home.

The gang responsible is part of the faction which killed ex-Carrick UDA commander Geordie Gilmore and his pal Colin Horner during separate shootings in a 2017 feud.

Ulster Unionist MLA for East Antrim John Stewart confirmed “a serious incident” had occurred.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I have just spoken with senior PSNI officers dealing with a serious incident in Woodburn, Carrickfergus. The area around a house on Ashleigh Park remains cordoned off with a large police presence.”

Belfast Telegraph