ucas-2020-application-deadline-and-when-are-university-offers-made-in-the-uk?

It’s that time of year again, with undergraduate hopefuls about to start the nail-biting process of revision, exams and waiting to hear back from their chosen universities on whether or not their applications have been successful.

At what can be such a tense and exciting time, it’s natural to have questions about the process.

Here’s what you need to know about the UCAS application deadline and when you can expect to hear back from your chosen universities…

The UCAS 2020 application deadline

The application deadline for all UCAS Undergraduate courses, with the exception of the courses with a 15 October deadline, is today, 15 January 2020.

Applications should arrive at UCAS by 6pm UK time.

When are university offers made in the UK?

If you have sent off your application today, the latest you can expect to hear back from universities is early May according to Which.

However different universities work at different speeds, so response times can range from weeks to months.

Medical courses can be particularly busy, which means that some applicants might find they have to wait as long as four or five months to hear back.

With some universities, such as Oxford and Cambridge, all decisions are made after interviews happen in November or December.

