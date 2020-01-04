uber-driver-who-exposed-himself-to-lone-female-passenger-spared-jail

An Uber driver who pestered a female passenger for sex was caught when she recorded his sleazy demands on her phone.

Nadeem Afzal, 51, deliberately took a longer route from north to south London after picking her up from a Halloween night out in 2018.

Throughout the two-hour trip – which should have only taken around 40 minutes – Afzal exposed himself and repeatedly tried to persuade the woman to touch him intimately.

The victim, in her early twenties, refused, but made a recording of Afzal’s ‘revolting’ requests which later formed part of the evidence against him.

Afzal, from Chigwell in Essex, was identified after the woman called the police when she finally got home.

He admitted exposure and was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday.

The Pakistani national was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Sergeant Jonny Harris said: ‘Afzal preyed on this female passenger in his minicab and was extremely persistent in his sexual advances and behaviour, leaving the passenger feeling scared and vulnerable.

‘The victim showed courage coming forward to police and reporting Afzal, who is now a registered sex offender and can no longer work as a cab driver.’

Mandy McGregor, TfL’s Head of Transport Policing and Community Safety added: ‘Nobody should ever be subjected to this kind of revolting and predatory behaviour and we are pleased to hear that Afzal has been brought to justice for his actions.

‘We applaud the bravery of the victim for coming forward. We expect the highest standards from TfL licensed taxi and private hire drivers, which is why Afzal is no longer a licensed driver.

‘We take every report seriously so it can be investigated by the police.’