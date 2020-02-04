uber-driver-who-conned-blind-singer-for-big-tip-is-spared-prison

An Uber driver who exploited a celebrated blind singer to award himself a five-star rating and a £20 tip has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Cornel Mihai, 32, took advantage of Victoria Oruwari’s disability as he drove her home from London Bridge station, persuading her to hand over her iPhone so that he could end the journey.

The 39-year-old soprano singer, a finalist on BBC talent show All Together Now who has performed at the Royal Opera House, only later realised the driver had added a large tip to the £51 journey fee and given himself a top rating on the app.

Mihai, who has been stripped of his minicab licence and dumped by Uber, denied wrongdoing but was convicted of fraud by false representation following a trial at Croydon magistrates court.

Uber driver Cornel Mihai (Tony Palmer)

District Judge Susan Green yesterday handed the father-of-two a five-month prison sentence suspended for a year, and ordered him to complete 240 hours of community service. “You took advantage of a blind, vulnerable person who trusted you,” she said.

Mihai, of Dagenham, was ordered to pay Ms Oruwari £200 in compensation, plus the £20 tip, as well as £897 in court costs and fees, and he was banned from driving for the next six months.

The court heard Ms Oruwari hired the Uber on June 29 last year when she could not get a train home.

“He told me he could not end the trip on his app and asked if I could hand him my phone to end it,” she said. “I thought it was a little odd, but there was nothing in his behaviour to make me think I wasn’t safe.”

Ms Oruwari turned off an aid on the phone which reads out what is on the screen, and only later discovered his deception.

Uber refunded Ms Oruwari the fare and reported Mihai to the police. Judge Green agreed not to send Mihai to prison as he has a family to look after, but added he has “shown no remorse”.