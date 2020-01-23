Uber driver took blind singer’s phone to give himself £20 tip and five-star rating

A blind singer was conned by an Uber driver who used her phone to give himself a £20 tip and five-star rating.

Cornel Mihai, 32, was convicted of fraud by false representation on Tuesday after tricking Victoria Oruwari, 39, into handing him her iPhone at the end of a £51 journey in south London.

Ms Oruwari, who has experienced sight loss since the age of six, told Croydon Court the incident had ‘reiterated the fact she is vulnerable’ but ‘to lead a full life I have to trust people’.

The soprano singer – who was a finalist on BBC’s All Together Now – was desperate to get home, but had to book a BMW Uber cab when there were no trains to East Croydon at 10pm on June 29.

She claimed Mihai had asked about her sight loss during the journey, saying she felt ‘irritated because it was none of his business, but as I was in his car, I thought it best to be polite’.

As the journey came to a close, the driver told her he could not end the trip on his app and asked if he could use her phone to do so, she said.

Ms Oruwari believed the request was ‘a little odd’ but agreed as there ‘there was nothing in his behaviour to make me think I wasn’t safe’.

She added: ‘I did not think anything fishy was going on, but I was handing him a lot of trust because of the information on the phone.’

Once inside her house, the Royal Opera House performer found she had been charged extra money.

She said: ‘I was shocked that I had been charged twice the fare, although I knew there would be a price surge, but also that the driver had been rated five-star and tipped twenty pounds.

‘The only time I did not have the phone was when I gave it to him and had to switch off the screenreader so couldn’t hear what was happening.’

She added: ‘It has reiterated the fact I am vulnerable and more susceptible to crime and being taken advantage of, but to lead a full life I have to trust people.

‘That trust has been shaken, but I am determined to continue trusting in people.’

After the singer complained, Uber refunded the fare, removed Mihai from their approved drivers’ database and reported him to the police.

In court, he denied using Ms Oruwari’s iPhone, saying: ‘I finished this journey on my phone. I want to work honestly.’

His lawyer Edward Seller said: ‘We are talking about twenty pounds and the loss of his livelihood. He has a lot more to lose than gain.’

However, he was convicted of fraud by false representation on Tuesday.

Magistrate Pat Heslop said they accepted the evidence of the complainant, who ‘gave a credible account of the events’.

She added: ‘Nothing has been suggested as to how this happened otherwise and we find it difficult to accept Mr. Mihai wouldn’t have known Ms Oruwari had issues with her sight.’

Prosecutor Julie Idowu told the court: ‘The Crown’s case is that this defendant made a false representation that he needed to use the complainant’s phone to end the journey and this was in order to make a gain for himself.

‘The Crown also note the complainant is a vulnerable individual, is registered blind with a total loss of sight since the age of six.’

Mihai will be sentenced on February 4.