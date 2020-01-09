uber-driver-‘smiled’-at-thought-of-carrying-out-terror-attack-at-gay-pride

A terror suspect cleared over a sword attack outside Buckingham Palace smiled as he told an undercover police officer of a plan to plough a van into Gay Pride revellers, a jury has heard.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, allegedly planned ISIS inspired massacres at Madame Tussauds, and an open top London tour bus after his release from prison.

During a conversation in April an undercover officer nicknamed Mikael asked if he wanted a van for ‘something like the gay thing’.

London’s Wooolwich Crown Court heard how Chowdhury was ‘animated and smiling’ as he responded and spoke with with a level of excitement’.

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, said: ‘He wasn’t interested in just dying – he wanted to kill as many people before he was killed.

‘This comment sent chills down Mikael’s spine because it was seriously said.’

The court heard how on April 3 Chowdhury posted a video to a group on the Telegram messaging app titled ‘Understanding Vehicular Jihad’, adding: ‘Brothers watch this.’

Writing to Mikael three days later, he said: ‘I also think about the vehicle video a lot. It’s the best option for a fighter in today’s age.’

‘In prison I always wanted someone to go and run a truck through the Remembrance Day but the security is just ridiculous, all the pigs are there.

‘You know the Remembrance Day when they all go silent for 2 minutes. Imagine all the taghut [idolators] going silent, remembering the people who fought and died for taghut and the next thing you hear is ‘Takbir, Allahu Akbar’ [god is great], breaking that silence lol.’

‘The security for other events is ppoor like the gay parades they have.

‘1000’s of homos marching and waving their flags. The way they march they are asking to get hit by some jihadist.’

Chowdhury was also insisting that Mikael get a gun, the court was told.

Mr Atkinson said ‘it is clear that the defendant was looking at vans with a view to their use as a weapon in a terrorist attack.’

The court heard how Chowdhry had also mentioned Piccadilly Circus as a potential target because of how crowded it is.

It was almost two years after the his assault on police officers outside the Queen’s London residence, in which he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is greatest).

The former Uber driver from Luton was released from jail in December 2018 after being cleared of terror charges.

He claimed he had been trying to commit ‘suicide by cop’ due to his depression.

Two unarmed officers suffered cuts to their hands as they fought to disarm the assailant.

Chowdhury reportedly had a conversation with a friend about his motivations in the run up to the incident in 2017.

Mr Atkinson said his ease in talking about extremist interests showed the incident had been a ‘deliberate and determined terrorist attempt’ and was still his ‘guiding force’ in 2019.

Chowdhury is now facing charges of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications, which he denies.

His sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, also from Luton, denies two charges of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

The trial continues.