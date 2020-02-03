U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province – Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the epicenter of a virus epidemic.

“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies,” Pompeo said on Monday.