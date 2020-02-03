us.-will-send-more-flights-to-bring-back-citizens-from-hubei-province-–-pompeo

U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province – Pompeo

News
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the epicenter of a virus epidemic.

“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies,” Pompeo said on Monday.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

