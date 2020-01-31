us.-state-department-warns-americans-against-china-travel-over-virus

U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

A woman wears a mask in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

In a notice posted on its website, the State Department said: “Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.”

Reporting by Makini Brice and David Shepardson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

