U.S. Senate acquits President Donald Trump of both impeachment charges

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

The businessman-turned-politician, 73, survived only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history – just like the two other impeached presidents – in his turbulent presidency’s darkest chapter. Trump now plunges into an election season that promises to further polarize the country.

Trump was acquitted largely along party lines on two articles of impeachment approved by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on Dec. 18, with the votes falling far short of the two-thirds majority required in the 100-seat Senate to remove him under the U.S. Constitution.

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict. No Democrat voted to acquit.

The Senate then voted 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress by blocking witnesses and documents sought by the House. A conviction on either count would have elevated Vice President Mike Pence, another Republican, into the presidency. Romney joined the rest of the Republican senators in voting to acquit on the obstruction charge. No Democrat voted to acquit.

On each of the two charges, the senators voted one by one on the Senate floor with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans engineered a stripped-down trial with no witnesses or new evidence. Democrats called the trial a sham and a cover-up. Trump called the impeachment an attempted coup and a Democratic attempt to annul his 2016 election victory.

Romney on Wednesday issued a scathing criticism of Trump as he broke with his party and said he would vote to convict on abuse of power, over Trump’s pressuring of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

“Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Romney, a moderate who represents Utah in the Senate, had sided with Democrats in calling for more witness testimony in Trump’s impeachment trial, a move Republicans blocked.



While he is merely a freshman in the Senate, Romney arrived in 2019 as an elder statesman, having served previously as the governor of Massachusetts and in 2012 as the Republican Party’s unsuccessful presidential nominee.

Many Democrats, and some Republicans, had hoped that Romney might spearhead a drive for a Senate conviction of Trump. Instead, Romney repeatedly said he would quietly weigh the evidence before deciding how he would vote at the end of the trial.

At the start of his floor speech, Romney had to pause as he appeared to be choking back tears when he noted that as a Mormon, “I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am.”

Romney’s speech outlining his denunciation of Trump’s actions came less than two hours before the Senate was poised to vote on whether to convict Trump on two impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney declared.

Trump has a track record of going after politicians who criticize him and some Republican office-holders have been careful to toe the Trump line or else face a Trump-backed primary opponent.

In his speech, Romney predicted that his position on impeachment could cause him to be “vehemently denounced.”

Nonetheless, referring to Trump’s contention that he has conducted himself in a “perfect” manner, Romney said, “What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values.”

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September is now at an end.



While the vote is historic, the outcome always appeared assured. A two-thirds majority vote would have been necessary to remove Trump. Trump, America’s 45th president, would have had to turn over his office to Vice President Mike Pence if convicted on either charge.

After facing the darkest chapter of his presidency, Trump, 73, is seeking a second four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.

As they did on Tuesday, senators ahead of the vote made a series of speeches explaining their decision in the trial.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones, facing a tough re-election bid this year in Republican-dominated Alabama, said he would vote to convict Trump on both charges and voiced alarm at the arguments by the president’s lawyers in favour of virtually unchecked presidential power.

Jones also issued an appeal for unity at a time of deep partisan divisions in Washington and nationwide.

“Our country deserves better than this. They deserve better from the president. They deserve better from the Congress. We must find a way to come together to set aside partisan differences and to focus on what we have in common as Americans,” Jones said.

Trump denied wrongdoing and most Republicans in the House and Senate rallied around him. Over the past few days, some Republican senators had criticized Trump’s behaviour but said it did not warrant his ouster.

“I hope our Democratic colleagues will finally accept the results of this trial, just as they have not accepted the results of the 2016 election,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn, saying he hopes they do not launch a second impeachment inquiry. “It’s time for our country to come together, to heal the wounds that divide us.”



Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said the trial underscored that “in America there are two systems of justice: one for the powerful and another for everyone else.

“Donald Trump knows all this better than anybody,” Harris said.

“After the Senate votes today, Donald Trump will want the American people to feel cynical. He will want us not to care. He will want us to think he is all powerful and we have no power. We’re not going to let him get away with that,” Harris added.

Senator Lamar Alexander, one of the Republicans who has faulted Trump’s conduct, explained his decision to vote for acquittal, saying the House charges – even if true – did not meet the Constitution’s standard for impeachable offenses of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours.”

The House launched its impeachment inquiry in September. The Senate trial began on Jan. 16. Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic bid to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and present new evidence in the trial.

The charges against Trump centered on his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and the president’s subsequent actions to block testimony and documents sought by the House in its impeachment investigation. Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in security aid passed by Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists as leverage to pressure Kiev to help him smear a political rival.

Biden is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in November.

Partisan rancour reverberated through the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night as Trump delivered his annual State of the Union remarks, with tensions between him and House Democrats spilling into public view.

Trump is the third U.S. president to have been impeached. Like him the two others, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were also left in power by the Senate.

Clinton was acquitted on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual relationship with a White House intern. Johnson was acquitted of 11 charges focusing on a post-Civil War dispute over his removal of the secretary of war.