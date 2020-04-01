🔥U.S. postpones immigration asylum hearings again due to coronavirus🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government said on Wednesday it had postponed for a second time hearings for asylum-seeking migrants in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it and the Justice Department had decided to postpone Migrant Protection Protocol hearings through May 1. They had previously announced a postponement through April 22.
