us.-plans-more-flights-to-evacuate-people-from-china’s-hubei

U.S. plans more flights to evacuate people from China’s Hubei

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – The United States plans “a handful more flights” to bring Americans home from China’s Hubei province hit by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well,” he told a briefing during a visit to Uzbekistan. “In addition we might bring in some medical supplies.”

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty

Related Posts

nfl-rules-for-dummies:-the-basics-on-how-american-football-works-and-overtime-explained-ahead-of-super-bowl

NFL rules for dummies: The basics on how American Football works and overtime explained ahead of Super Bowl

John koli
60-minutes-swarmed-by-mosquitoes-…-in-siberia?

60 Minutes swarmed by mosquitoes … in Siberia?

mariya smith
best-memory-foam-mattress-in-the-uk:-from-eve-to-emma-the-best-soft,-medium-firm,-and-extra-firm-memory-foam-mattresses

Best memory foam mattress in the UK: From Eve to Emma the best soft, medium firm, and extra firm memory foam mattresses

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *