🔥U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier🔥

FILE PHOTO: The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen near Vietnamese fishing boats at a port in Da Nang city, Vietnam, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was expected to be relieved.