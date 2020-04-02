🔥U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-navy-relieves-commander-of-coronavirus-hit-aircraft-carrier

FILE PHOTO: The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen near Vietnamese fishing boats at a port in Da Nang city, Vietnam, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was expected to be relieved.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese

You May Also Like

us.-navy-relieves-commander-of-coronavirus-stricken-aircraft-carrier

🔥U.S. Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier🔥

white-house-likely-to-advise-people-in-coronavirus-hot-spots-to-wear-masks

🔥White House likely to advise people in coronavirus hot spots to wear masks🔥

conan-o’brien-remembers-adam-schlesinger-with-‘better-days’-performance-on-‘late-night’

Conan O’Brien Remembers Adam Schlesinger With ‘Better Days’ Performance On ‘Late Night’

coronavirus-hit-zaandam-cruise-ship-finally-docks-in-florida

🔥Coronavirus-hit Zaandam cruise ship finally docks in Florida🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *