🔥U.S. likely to cover hospital costs of uninsured coronavirus patients: WSJ🔥

FILE PHOTO: REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, U.S. April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is likely to use coronavirus relief funds to cover hospitals that treat uninsured patients with the novel coronavirus so long as they don’t bill them or issue unexpected charges, friday the Wall Street Journal reported on.

The program could possibly be released on Friday, the Journal said.