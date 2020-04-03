🔥U.S. Army Corps looking at over 650 sites for facilities to help combat coronavirus🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Army Corps of Engineers has looked at more than 650 sites around the United States that could be potentially used as facilities to help deal with the coronavirus, the commanding general of the Corps said on Friday, including some that could handle coronavirus patients.

Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon that he had received 750 requests to look at sites, out of which 673 had been looked at.

“If your mayor or your governor needs to have the Corps of Engineers come in to be able to do an assessment of a site, we have the depth and the capacity to do that,” he added.